In a major push for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project the bullet train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) will commence the on-ground construction in Maharashtra by September 2023.

NHSRCL opened the technical tender for the construction of a 21-km tunnel including a 7-km undersea stretch, a first in India, Thursday. Larsen & Toubro Ltd and Afcons Infrastructure Ltd have bid for the construction of the tunnel.

The 508-km corridor traverses Maharashtra, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Gujarat. The high speed train capable of 320 kmph will run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad with limited halts in 2.07 hours and with halts at all stations in 2.58 hours.

There will be 12 stations including four in Maharashtra and eight in Gujarat. The implementing authority has acquired overall 98.88 per cent of the land needed for the project -- in Gujarat 98.91 per cent and in Maharashtra 98.79 per cent of land is acquired.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is of “national importance and in the public interest”, and dismissed a petition filed by Godrej & Boyce company challenging the acquisition proceedings initiated by the Maharashtra government states a report by PTI