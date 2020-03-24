Mahindra Logistics appoints VS Parthasarathy as Chairman

Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) has appointed VS Parthasarathy as chairman and non-executive director, with effect from March 25.

Parthasarathy takes over from Zhooben Bhiwandiwala who stepped down as Chairman and non-executive director of Mahindra Logistics today, the company said in a regulatory filing.

At present, Parthasarathy is the Group Chief Financial Officer and Group Chief information officer (CIO) of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. From April 1, he will take charge of the newly-created Mobility Services Sector of the Mahindra Group.

He is also a member of the Group Executive Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and on the board of several listed Mahindra Group companies, and other entities including Smartshift Logistics Solutions where he is the Chairman.