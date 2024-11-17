Efforts are on to develop Coastal Karnataka into an IT hub, thanks to the availability of tech infrastructure, skilled talent pool, and reputed educational institutions, among other advantages. However, enhanced air connectivity to key global destinations is seen as a vital need to boost the sector’s growth in the region.

Moderating a panel discussion at a recent event, ‘Mangaluru Technovanza’, in Mangaluru, Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, said that when he suggested the city to a foreign company looking to set up base in India, he was immediately asked about the number of daily international flights available from the city. Mangaluru is connected with destinations in West Asia but lacks connectivity to other foreign countries.

However, it must be noted that a significant number of mid- and small-sized companies in coastal Karnataka have global clients.

Mangaluru is currently connected to most global destinations primarily through Bengaluru or Mumbai. In a recent interaction with Capt Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, representatives of the Mangaluru IT taskforce stressed the need for direct connectivity to foreign destinations beyond West Asia. They proposed exploring code-sharing agreements with multiple international airlines to improve connectivity to the region.

Rohith Bhat, the lead industry anchor of Mangaluru Cluster of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission and CEO of Udupi-based 99Games Pvt Ltd, says Mangaluru is well connected to West Asian destinations such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, providing onward connections to Europe and the US.

He suggests that Air India should begin connecting Mangaluru to West Asian destinations, as that would help with code-sharing agreements. If Air India operates flights from Mangaluru to Dubai or Abu Dhabi, passengers could get an onward connection to any destination in Europe or the US. For customers coming to Mangaluru, code sharing with Air India would offer an easy way to fly into the city.

At present, Air India Express operates flights from Mangaluru to various destinations in West Asia. “A simple change from Air India Express to Air India will help us tremendously. Then people can land directly here,” Bhat says.