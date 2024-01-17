Homegrown drone manufacturer Marut Drones has signed a memorandum of understanding with SkyDrive, a Japan-based manufacturer of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Marut Drones will help SkyDrive in identifying and establishing connections with potential customers and networks in India. This includes engagement with governments, securing airfields, and collaborating with essential infrastructure providers.

Also read: Marut Drones launches drones for reforestation

“The scope also extends to obtaining exemptions and certifications for demonstration flights and commercial operations,” a Marut Drones statement said here on Tuesday.

“We will also assist in promoting localisation through pilot and mechanic training, and identifying crucial partners. The establishment of eVTOL operator functions and research on the initial use case of short-distance flying in India are key focus areas,” it said.

Also read: Marut Drones AG365 introduced to Maharashtra farmers

The battery-powered vehicles combine the hovering capabilities of a helicopter with the efficiency of fixed-wing aircraft.

“With experience in developing in-house Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) for drones, we would like to expand into eVTOL operations,” it said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit