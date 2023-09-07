The Maharashtra government in collaboration with Marut Drones has introduced Marut’s AG365 drones to farmers of the Buldhana district of Maharashtra

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while introducing these drones to farmers, said this is a positive step towards promoting technological advancements in agriculture.

Marut’s AG365S is the first and only drone in Buldhana under the SMAM (Sub-mission On Agriculture Mechanisation) scheme. This could potentially lead to improved agricultural practices, increased productivity, and enhanced crop management for the farmers in Buldhana, the statement issued by the Marut mentioned.

The SMAM scheme, which aims to promote and strengthen agricultural mechanisation, is a crucial initiative for modernising agriculture across India.

By showcasing Marut’s multi-utility AG365S drone to farmers as part of this scheme, the Maharashtra agriculture department is educating and training farmers on the benefits and applications of drone technology.

Prem Kumar Vislawath, CEO of Marut Drones, said in a statement, “Marut’s technology is reaching remote districts to resolve the crisis afflicting the farmer’s community. Marut’s AG365 is designed and developed for Indian conditions and can be used for multiple purposes giving a higher return on investment to the farmers”.

