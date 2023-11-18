Marut Drones, a drone manufacturing company, has announced the launch of Seedcopter 2.0, a drone targeting reforestation activities. The Hyderabad-based company has a flock of 100 Seedcopters.

“These drones are targeted at corporate entities who can deploy them in their CSR activities and reforestation efforts,” Prem Kumar Vislawath, CEO of Marut Drones, said.

He said the present version of Seedcopters are being used in the ‘Hara Bahara campaign’ that is aimed at planting One Billion Trees by 2030.

He claimed that the drones planted over one crore trees in nine States, including Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu.

“We are targeting to restore 900 forests through the ‘Hara-Bahara’ campaign,” he said.

“Our drones are designed to disperse seed balls in challenging terrains, including valleys and foothills, providing access to even the most remote areas. They significantly reduce the time and labor required for afforestation,” he said.

