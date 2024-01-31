Country’s largest passenger vehicles (PVs) manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) is announcing its third quarter (Q3) results today, which is likely to witness double-digit growth in both revenue and profit after tax (PAT) on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

According to Yes Securities, the Q3 revenue is expected to grow around 15 per cent Y-o-Y to about ₹33,379.2 crore and PAT is also estimated to rise around 35 per cent Y-o-Y to about ₹3,181.3 crore for the quarter.

EBITDA margins are expected to expand around 280 bps Y-o-Y to 12.6 per cent, led by positive operating leverage, favourable forex and product mix, it said.

According to a calculation by businessline, the total sales volume has also grown by around eight per cent Y-o-Y to 5,01,207 units during the October-December quarter as compared with 4,65,911 units in the corresponding quarter last financial year.