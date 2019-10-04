NHAI seeks ‘flexibility’ in structuring ToT road projects as financing issue bites

Tata Motors shifts track with retail as its new mantra
Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, believes wholesale figures do not reflect the true picture
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is seeking “flexibility” from the Cabinet in structuring toll-operate-and- transfer (ToT) projects as banks and private operators strike discordant notes on the asset monetisation model, which is beginning to show signs of strain over financing issues.
India’s highway development agency currently offers ToT concessions for 30 years, wherein, the right to collect toll revenue is auctioned to the highest bidder.
“While there are suggestions that we should reduce and bring it down to 15 years, there are also suggestions to keep it at 30 years itself. Nevertheless, we have moved a note where we have sought to get more flexibility, because in the earlier Cabinet approval, 30 years was the fixed tenure. While we feel that we may retain 30-year tenure itself, but at NHAI we need some flexibility in what can be offered for a particular bundle so that is one of the changes we have proposed,” Ashish Sharma, Member (Finance), NHAI said at a road show organised by the Authority in Mumbai on September 9.
Private investors insist that 30 years “would be a very optimal tenure” because longer term concessions “will always get better value as the probability of recovering cost through tolls increases,” said an executive with a global highway operating company.
“If NHAI wants the best price for the ToT bundle, then, very clearly, the Indian cost of capital is much higher than the international cost of capital. My cost of capital will be 12-13 per cent, if L&T IDPL is bidding. So, we will give you less money for the same ToT bundle. If it is the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), let’s say their cost of capital is 4-5 per cent, they will give you much more money for the same bundle. From NHAI’s perspective, lower cost of capital by an international entity is always going to earn you more money. Therefore, 30 years is a very good tenure,” Shailesh Pathak, CEO, L&T IDPL said at the road show.
NHAI has extended the deadline twice for submission of bids for the third bundle of ToT highways at the request of bidders who have sought more time to undertake due diligence and get lenders to back their bids.
“The financing issue and constraints in the financing sector is a big and real issue,” said the India head of a global infrastructure investor with interests in highways. “Banks are asking for sponsor support, which we are reluctant to give,” he said.
Banks say 30-year funding would create an asset-liability mismatch.
“Banks giving a 30-year loan straightaway may be difficult; we don’t have 30-year funding on the liability side. We can re-finance after 5-7 years, during which we can either continue or we can get a new lender,” Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India, India’s largest lender, said at the road show.
“If there is aggressive bidding for ToT, we will ask for sponsor support or that kind of thing. NHAI should also reconcile to the fact that if it is all about maximisation of value and money, then the financing issue can crop up,” Kumar said on September 9.
“From the banks’ side, 20 years is a good tenure or NHAI can offer the project for an initial period of 20 years, which can be extended by another 10 or 20 years,” said an executive with HDFC Bank.
The financial closure for the first ToT bundle just scraped through, while the NHAI called off the auction for the second bundle as the highest price bid was below expectations.
NHAI’s Sharma said the size of the bundle was another area of concern to investors. “On the one hand, the opinion is that we should not reduce the size, but there are many Indian investors who feel that we need to have a smaller size so that they can also participate,” he said.
Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, believes wholesale figures do not reflect the true picture
Can the new automatic transmission in these models help them bridge the gap in refinement?
Hybrids, full-electrics and autonomous cars will form part of portfolio starting from next year
The allies, who go back a long way, bet big on opportunities in emerging markets
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
My mother was a PSU bank employee, who retired on October 3, 1999, and had been receiving monthly pension ...
With a possible reversal in the downward rate cycle, investors can go for shorter tenures
Disappointing returns, abysmal condition of most of its constituents offer little justification for investment ...
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...