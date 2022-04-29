Nitin Gadkari inaugurates highway projects worth ₹8,000 crore in Hyderabad

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, inaugurated 12 National Highway projects of total length of 460-km worth ₹8,000 crore and seven CRIF projects here on Friday.

The NH projects will boost the inter-state connectivity by enabling seamless travel from Telangana to Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The fast-paced Highway development will boost trade and commerce in the region and create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth.

“Under the leadership of Prime Ministeri Narendra Modi, the network of National Highways built will have a transformational impact on the socio-economic prosperity of the people in Hyderabad and Telangana,’‘ a release from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.