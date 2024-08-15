Airfares to Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram have increased by 20 to 25 per cent on a year-on-year basis as natives of Kerala head to the State ahead of Onam in September.

While the Kerala government has cancelled all of its official events in view of the Wayanad tragedy, there is no bar on private celebrations. Hotels and malls have lined up special activities and offers to attract customers.

"Travel demand for Onam festivities has surged this year, with flight bookings and searches for travel to Kerala doubling compared to last year. Average domestic airfares to key cities like Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvanathapuram have risen by 20-25 per cent year on year," said Aloke Bajpai, group CEO, ixigo.

According to ixigo, the highest increase in average one-way fares (30 per cent) is seen in the Mumbai-Kozhikode and Hyderabad-Thiruvananthapuram routes. Mumbai-Kochi airfares are up 25 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

UAE adds to rush

The rush has also pushed airfares from UAE to Kerala up by 5 - 7 per cent.

"Travel from UAE to Kerala has consistently grown year on year. The festival coupled with the extended weekend typically sees a significant uptick in bookings. While VFR travel (visiting friends and relatives segment) remains a primary factor, we have also observed a growing trend in leisure travelers seeking to experience Onam festivities," said Rashida Zahid, vice president (operations) of UAE-based musafir.com

Kerala witnesses most of its tourist footfall (both domestic and international) between October and March. The period between June and August is when tourists from West Asia visit the State. In 2023, Kerala had received over 2.2 million visitors, a 15 per cent growth from the previous year.

"Each year during Onam, the Kerala government organises cultural events, art exhibitions and food festivals across all districts. Government-supported boat races are also conducted in Alappuzha. However, all official celebrations have been stalled this year as a mark of respect for victims of the Wayanad landslide," said Biju K, secretary (tourism), Kerala government.

While celebrations are muted this year, he expressed optimism that the State would receive a steady flow of tourists during Onam. In fact, all hotels and resorts in the State are booked during the festival, which will be celebrated between September 9 and 15.

Thiruvanathaputaram airport, which sees an average passenger traffic of 4 lakh a month, expects a 10 per cent increase during September. The airport will debuting extra staff at the terminals to manage the passenger rush.

Subdued celebrations

"Kerala remains a sought-after destination during Onam. The Leela Raviz Ashtamudi and The Leela Raviz Kovalam, have seen a consistent interest from travelers," a Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts spokesperson said.

"Considering the recent events, the properties have adopted a subdued and respectful approach to celebrations. Traditional Onam activities, such as the elaborate Onam Sadhya and cultural performances, will be offered in a more intimate setting, allowing guests to partake in the festivities while also acknowledging the ongoing recovery efforts in Wayanad," the spokesperson added. The Leela Raviz Ashtamudi also has a special package for corporates covering meals, entertainment and activities.

"In light of this tragedy, while the government has decided to cancel official Onam festivities, businesses like ours have carefully curated celebrations to support Kerala's economy," a spokesperson for LuLu Malls said.

LuLu Malls said its celebrations will focus on supporting the local community, particularly artists and craftsmen whose livelihoods depend on the season. "Our malls will showcase traditional Kerala art forms, including Puli Kali, Shinkari Melam and Theyyam. Additionally Pookkalam competitions and a revival of traditional Onam games and songs will connect the younger generation with their heritage," the spokesperson added.