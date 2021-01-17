PM Modi launches eight trains to Statue of Unity in Kevadiya

In a first, eight trains from various locations have been launched for one destination, Kevadiya, in Gujarat, that will take tourists directly to the Statue of Unity, the tallest statue in world.

“This is for the first time that eight trains are being flagged off for one destination,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said as he dedicated to nation the new broad-gauge rail link connecting Kevadiya, and the railway station building, apart from the trains from eight destinations.

A historic day! Inaugurating various projects relating to Railways in Gujarat. #StatueOfUnityByRail https://t.co/IxiVdLfFdQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2021

One of the trains is a Jan-Shatabdi train that will have vistadome coach. This means a coach with glass window and glass-roof allowing passengers to have sky-view.

“Kevadiya is not a small block anymore, the Statue of Unity is attracting more tourists. Almost 50 lakh people have visited this statue so far. Increase in connectivity will attract more tourists to this region. Locals have started getting employed in the ecosystem developed around the tourist destination,” said Modi, adding that statue of Unity will attract more tourists than ‘Statue of Liberty’.

Specifically, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Dabhoi – Chandod broad gauge railway line, Chandod – Kevadiya broad gauge railway line, newly electrified Pratapnagar – Kevadiya section and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya.

At the railway station of Kevadiya, a tribal art gallery and a viewing gallery is also being made from where the statue can be seen, informed the PM. Kevadiya station is India's first railway station with a Green Building Certification.

On Monday, Prime Minister will perform Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project. Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 km long with two corridors. The total completion cost of Phase-II project is Rs 5,384 crore. Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 kms long and comprises two corridors, with a total completion cost of the project Rs 12,020 crore, according to an official release.