SpiceJet launches service on Khajuraho-Delhi route

New Delhi, Feb 18 Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday said Khajuraho will be its 15 th UDAN destination. The airline will launch 24 new flights and will also add an international route, flying between Delhi and Sharjah.

The new domestic and international routes will become operational in a phased manner from February 18, it said in a statement.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, flagged-off SpiceJet’s inaugural flight from Khajuraho to Delhi.

The airline in a statement said it will operate twice-weekly flights between Delhi and Khajuraho on Fridays and Sundays.

SpiceJet already operates to Gwalior and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. It connects Jabalpur with Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Pune; whereas Gwalior is connected to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kolkata and Mumbai.

“The addition of Khajuraho to SpiceJet’s network will play a major role in enhancing economic activity, while providing a boost to tourism in the region,” it said in a statement.

The UDAN fare on the Delhi-Khajuraho-Delhi sector will start at Rs 3,209 plus taxes.

According to Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh, SpiceJet is the only airline that offers a non-stop flight on the Khajuraho-Delhi route.

The airline will connect Delhi with Sharjah through a non-stop flight, which will be operated four times a week, the airline statement said

From March 1, 2022, SpiceJet will connect Chennai–Jodhpur, Mumbai–Jharsuguda, Mumbai-Tirupati and Varanasi-Dehradun too.

It will also launch a new flight on the Kolkata-Surat route and add additional frequencies on the Pune-Goa, Delhi-Guwahati, Delhi-Jharsuguda, Delhi-Jabalpur and Delhi-Darbhanga sectors.

The airline will be deploying a mix of its Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft on these routes, it added.