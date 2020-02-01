Suneel Dutt takes over as Director, Chennai Airport

Chennai, February 1

Suneel Dutt took over as Director of Chennai Airport on January 31. He succeeds S Sreekumar, who assumed charge as Executive Director–Engineering (ER) at Airports Authority of India in New Delhi.

Dutt was earlier the CEO of Chandigarh International Airport Ltd. He started his career with the AAI in 1992 as Manager-CNS (Communications, Navigation & Surveillance) at Ahmedabad airport and worked in various capacities in Indore, Bhopal and Srinagar airports.

An electrical engineer, Dutt has experience in diverse fields of aviation, including airport management, CNS, airport planning , airport security and public relations, a press release from Chennai Airport said.