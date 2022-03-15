TVS SCS inducts two additional independent directors

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), part of the TVS Mobility Group, has appointed Gauri Kumar and Balasubramanyam Sriram as additional independent directors on its board of directors.

Following these appointments, the number of Independent directors on the board has moved up to four and the total number of members to 11.

Gauri Kumar, a retired member of the Indian Administrative Service from the 1979 batch of the Gujarat cadre, has over 40 years of experience in public administration. She has worked in various capacities at the Centre, including, as a Member (Secretary Equivalent) in the Department of Personnel & Training Public Enterprises Selection Board.

Sriram, who has over 37 years of experience in the banking and finance industry, was earler Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IDBI Bank, and Managing Director ofState Bank of India . He is also an independent director on the ICICI Bank board; TVS Credit Services Ltd; National Highways Infra Investment Managers Private Ltd; Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd; and IndiaIdeas.com Ltd, a release from TVS SCS said.