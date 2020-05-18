Uber makes mandatory to wear a face mask for both drivers and passengers

With the Central government giving the green signal for resumption of cab services as the country entered the fourth phase of lockdown, cab aggregator Uber has said both drivers and customers should wear masks at all times during the ride.

“As they log in, they will be asked to take a photo of themselves with a mask on. Only after wearing a mask, they will be allowed to take rides,” Sachin Kansal, Senior Director (Product Management) of Uber, has said.

Briefing the safety measures that the cab aggregator is initiating, he said, beginning May 18, Uber launched a campaign to ensure ‘door-to-door’ (from the beginning of the workday till they return home) safety experience.

The driver can cancel the ride if the customer didn’t wear the mask.

The US-based firm has invested $50 million to procure personal protection gear. “We procured 3 million face masks, 1.2 million safety caps for Uber Moto drivers, 2 lakh each sanitisers and disinfectant bottles,” he said.

It, however, didn't provide a break-up for India.

Drivers that are not complying with the norm will be notified if the riders remarked on the feedback.

Beginning today, the drivers will get access to the Covid-19 hub with information on how to be safe during the rides.

“They can watch videos on the right/wrong way of wearing a mask, how to disinfectant your car and several other aspects that make their trips safer,” he said.

Limited passengers

Uber is attempting to bring in physical distancing norm in the rides. It is not going to allow passengers to sit in the front, while only two passengers will be allowed to sit in the back seat.