Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has marked a significant milestone in its journey with the inauguration of direct flight services to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam by Vietjet. This has added a total of 45 flight services connecting Kochi to Southeast Asian destinations.

The launching ceremony was inaugurated by Jay L. Lingeswara, Vice President, Commercial, Vietjet, who expressed overwhelming gratitude for the positive response from passengers of both nations. “The inaugural flights operated at full capacity signify the growing demand for direct connectivity between Kochi and Vietnam. I am optimistic about expanding this connectivity by introducing additional flights from other Vietnam cities to the Kochi route, thereby fostering stronger ties and facilitating seamless travel”, said Lingeswara.

Manu G., Airport Director, CIAL, presented the first boarding pass of the new service.

The direct flight service, designated as VJ1811, will operate four days a week - on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Departing from Ho Chi Minh City at 19:20 hours, the flight is scheduled to arrive at CIAL at 22:50 hours. The return flight, VJ1812, will depart from Kochi at 23:50 hours, reaching Ho Chi Minh City at 06:40 hours.

The service marks a historic milestone for CIAL as it establishes the first direct air link between Kerala and Vietnam, creating a significant avenue for both business and leisure travel. Furthermore, this new addition complements CIAL’s existing flight services to various Southeast Asian destinations, enhancing the airport’s connectivity and reinforcing its status as a vital hub for international travel.