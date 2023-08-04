Vietnam’s leading new-age carrier, VietJet will start a direct flight between Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) and Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) from November 2, 2023. It will operate with a frequency of three flights/week on this route.

Flights from Tiruchirappalli will depart at 00:30 and land in Ho Chi Minh City at 7:00 (local time) on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Return flights will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 20:00 (local time) and arrive in Tiruchirappalli at 23:30 on every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Weekly return flights

With the addition of this new route, the airline will now operate 35 weekly return flights between India and Vietnam, connecting big cities in India — Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Tiruchirappalli and the Southeast Asian country, says a release.

On this occasion, the airline will offer a 24-hour flash sale of up to 88 per cent discount to all the passengers — only on August 8, 2023 valid from 0:00 - 23:59 (GMT+7). The offer is applicable for all the routes. Additionally, Indians can further plan their Diwali travel with Vietjet’s signature mega sale promotions on every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with a one-way ticket price from only ₹5,555, the release said.