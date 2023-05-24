VietJet, Vietnam’s leading new-age carrier, has announced its plans to start direct flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Kochi from August 12.

The airline will operate with a frequency of four flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Flight from Kochi will depart at 23:50 (local time) and land in Ho Chi Minh City at 06:40 (local time). The return flight will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 19:20 (local time) and arrive in Kochi at 22:50 (local time).

To meet the growing travel demand, VietJet plans to expand its fleet and is set to receive the sixth A330 and add another three A321 neo-ACF Aircraft in May.

The new additions will prioritise fuel savings, emission reduction, and environmental protection.

These modern aircraft will replace older ones, enhancing operational efficiency, and cost savings, and delivering exceptional flight experiences to passengers at affordable fares, the company said in a press release.

Establishing strong connectivity

With strategic expansions in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kochi, the airline has established a strong presence and connectivity between Vietnam and India.

The airline’s modern fleet of A330 and A321 aircraft, constantly renewed, positions it as a global leader in cost-effective travel.

Offering a wide range of destinations including Australia, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Kazakhstan, and many more, VietJet provides attractive fares, and convenient services, and meets diverse customer needs, the press release added.

As part of its global expansion plan, VietJet will continue to receive new aircraft, particularly large A330s, to further enhance its global network spanning five continents.