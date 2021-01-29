L&T bags an up to ₹2,500-cr contract for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it has received an up to ₹2,500-crore contract for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor project.

“The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured a significant contract from two packages of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor,” L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not provide value of the contracts but said the orders fall under “significant” category which range between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore as per its classification of contracts.

The order is to procure, fabricate, assemble, paint and transport 28 bridges, the company added. L&T said the project was secured through a consortium of L&T and IHI Infrastructure Systems (IIS) of Japan.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.56 per cent lower at ₹1,337.45 apiece on BSE.