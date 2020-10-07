MSMEs seek Government support for acquiring IRIS Certification

The ‘solar moment’ in carbon
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
The Railway Suppliers Association (RSA) has urged the Government to introduce a scheme for small scale sector to enable them acquire the IRIS (International Railway Industry Standard) certification.
This certification would, besides enhancing the manufacturing competitiveness of the domestic players, help reduce the country’s dependence on import of such products, say manufacturers of rail rolling products.
Emphasising the need for such a scheme, S Surulivel, President, RSA, said “acquiring the IRIS certification is the need of the hour, especially as the Railways is gearing up to make giant strides with bullet trains, high speed trains and contemplating introduction of metro trains in every major city. Despite being the third biggest Railway in the world, Indian Railways, depends largely on MNCs for modernization. The rolling stock of bullet trains, high speed trains and metro trains are all imported; contribution by Indian companies is minimal.”
Association sources said that small manufacturers in India could ill-afford the certification process, training and audit fee cost. “The Government should consider subsidising the cost of the IRIS Certification process for the willing units, like the subsidy extended for lean manufacturing training,” said a member of the association.
While conceding that opportunities co-exist with challenges, the source said: “the training and certification would go a long way in improving on quality parameters and enhancing competitiveness. The IRIS certification scheme offered by the European Rail Industry association (UNIFE) would be a basic requirement for all small companies, willing to seize the opportunity. Rail Rolling stock manufacturing units like ICF have instructed their vendors to acquire IRIS certification to cope up with high quality demand.”
It is learnt that of the 2,083 IRIS certifications issued so far, only 52 exist in India, and a majority of these have been acquired by either MNCs or Government organisations.
China, on the other hand, holds close to 55 per cent of the total IRIS certifications, has its own IRIS approved certification body .
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Experts feel that linking the upcoming vehicle scrappage policy to incentives for an electric vehicle future ...
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
₹1144 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1133112011501170 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The stock of Mindtree Ltd, which has been gaining steadily for the past few months, registered a fresh ...
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...