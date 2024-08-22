Oman has seen 15 per cent increase in tourist arrivals from India in first five months and hopes to surpass 2023 arrival numbers this year.

“Outside of Gulf Co-operation Council countries, India is our top source market.,’” said Oman government’s under secretary for tourism Azzan Qassim Al Busaidi on Thursday.

In 2023 Oman received over 625,000 Indian tourists, a growth of 70 per cent over the previous year. In the first five months it has received 265,000 Indian tourists. “The numbers suggest we will grow our tourist arrivals in 2024,” he added..

Al Busaidi said 2023 was a record breaking year for Oman tourism. “In 2023 Oman received four million tourists from around the world. We not only recovered but have surpassed our 2019 figure,” he said.

Tourism is one of the five focus areas for the West Asian country as a part of its Vision 2040 plan as it looks to reduce dependence on oil and diversify its economy.

“We are focusing on MICE segment and also attracting transit tourists. Oman offers visa on arrival for Indian citizens holding US or Schengen visas and we see a lot of passengers take stop over tours while transiting from Muscat. We are seeing good growth with loads of over 80 per cent,” said Sunil V A, regional vice president, Oman Air.