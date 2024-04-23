Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has shortlisted four bidders for technical evaluation to select a system integrator (SI) for its digital platform PFRDA-TRACE.

The four chosen bidders are Bahwan Cybertek; Inspira Enterprise India; NEC Corporation India; and Trigyn Technologies, sources said.

PFRDA-TRACE (tracking, reporting, analytics, and compliance e-platform) is expected to serve as a comprehensive tool for submitting regulatory and supervisory compliance reports by intermediaries, sharing of reports and data with PFRDA, monitoring functions, and facilitating a workflow for PFRDA departments to review and track submissions. This would enable communication of observations and remarks, and incorporating a validation process for reports and data submitted by intermediaries.

PFRDA-TRACE is the second phase of its technology architecture (TARCH) project to digitise and automate its operations. 

Also read

A Tax-Saving FD: How to Save Rs 1.50 Lakh Under Section 80C

Welfare pension disbursal almost complete in AP

The NPS assets under management grew by 30.5% YoY, reaching ₹11.73 lakh crore (₹8.98 lakh Crore) in 2023-24, largely due to increased participation from the non-government sector, according to the latest data from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.

NPS assets under management record 30.5% YoY growth in 2023-24

The system integrator will be responsible for studying existing processes, proposing improved workflows, and providing design, development, customisation, implementation, and maintenance services for PFRDA-TRACE.

The last date for submission of bids was March 11.

The TARCH project is envisioned to be a modular and API (application programming interface) based platform. 

The technology architecture envisaged for PFRDA will have four modules —Website revamp and chatbot; PFRDA online intermediary supervision engine (POISE); PFRDA repository and information systems management: data and analytics platform (PRISM); and PFRDA Intranet — internal digitalisation (PINTRA).

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   