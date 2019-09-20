Policy

Anil Kumar Jain appointed as next Coal Secretary

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 20, 2019 Published on September 20, 2019

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Anil Kumar Jain as Secretary, Ministry of Coal. Jain is a 1986 batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. He is presently the Special Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change. Jain replaces Sumanta Chaudhuri, a 1985 batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre.

Published on September 20, 2019
civil and public service
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
FM opens the liquidity tap for Bharat