Cabinet approves creation of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 10, 2021

Will be a single non-lapsable reserve fund for health

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi (PMSSN) as a single non-lapsable reserve fund for share of Health from the proceeds of Health and Education Cess.

The accruals into the PMSSN will be utilised for the flagship schemes of the Health Ministry including Ayushmann Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY); Ayushman Bharat–Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs); National Health Mission and Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) and also disaster preparedness, and responses during health emergencies.

“In any financial year, the expenditure on such schemes of the Health Ministry would be initially incurred from the PMSSN and thereafter, from Gross Budgetary Support (GBS),” an official release said.

The major benefit will be enhanced access to universal and affordable health care through availability of earmarked resources, while ensuring that the amount does not lapse at the end of financial year, the release added.

In the Budget speech 2018, the Finance Minister while announcing Ayushman Bharat Scheme, also announced replacement of existing 3 per cent Education Cess by 4 per cent Health and Education Cess.

Published on March 10, 2021
