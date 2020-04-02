Covid-19: Date for renewal of health, motor insurance policies extended to April 21

The government has provided relief for third-party motor insurance and health policy holders in the light of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The renewal dates of health and motor insurance policies which fall during the period March 25, 2020 to April 14, 2020 are now extended till April 21, 2020 due to the coronavirus lockdown, according to notifications issued by the Finance Ministry.

This would mean that existing policies which fall due for renewal from March 25 to April 14, can be renewed up to April 21, an official release said.

Third-party motor insurance

If your current compulsory third-party motor insurance policy is expiring between March 25 and April 14, and you are unable to renew your policy because of the country-wide lockdown, then you can renew such motor insurance policy by April 21.

Regular health insurance policy

Similarly, if your health insurance policy is expiring and is due for renewal during the period March 25 to April 14, you can renew your policy by April 21, the release added.