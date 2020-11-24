Policy

Govt blocks 43 more mobile apps 'prejudicial' to India's sovereignty, integrity

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 24, 2020 Published on November 24, 2020

The Chinese apps include AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard and more

The government on Tuesday blocked access to 43 more Chinese mobile apps, including Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard and WeDate, for being prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs, an official release said.

Sources, meanwhile, said these apps have Chinese links.

Earlier on June 29, the government had blocked access to 59 mobile apps, and on September 2, 2020 another 118 apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

More
Chinese apps can pose security risks
 

“Government of India today issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps. This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order,” the release said.

The blocked apps include Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard and WeDate.

More
59 Chinese apps are out; where do Indian users go now?
 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 24, 2020
National Security
defence
China
Mobile App
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.