Policy

Govt mulling shifting BIS to commerce ministry: Goyal

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 30, 2020 Published on October 30, 2020

Piyush Goyal

The government is deliberating shifting of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) from the Department of Consumer Affairs to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

“We are deliberating on that and will share at an appropriate time,” the minister said at a virtual conference responding to a question in this regard.

BIS is a national body that frames quality norms for products and services under the aegis of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 30, 2020
BIS
standards and benchmarks
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.