Policy

PM Modi calls passage of farm bills ‘watershed moment’ for agricultural sector

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 20, 2020 Published on September 20, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha

Modi assured farmers that the proposed laws would liberate farmers from numerous adversities and reiterated continuance of existing government support system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the passage of two farm sector bills as a “watershed moment” in the history of Indian agriculture, asserting that they will ensure a complete transformation of the farm sector and empower crores of farmers.

More
Farm bills passed in the Rajya Sabha, despite protests by Opposition MPs
 

In a series of tweets after Rajya Sabha passed the bills by voice vote amid din created by protesting opposition members, Modi said these proposed laws would liberate farmers from numerous adversities as he noted that peasants were for decades bound by various constraints and bullied by middlemen.

Assurance to farmers

He again assured farmers that the existing government support system for them will continue.

Farmers in states like Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against these bills, with their leaders alleging that the legislations will dismantle the existing system and leave them to the mercy of corporate interests.

Modi asserted, “I said it earlier, and I say it once again: System of MSP will remain. Government procurement will continue.

“We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations.”

These bills will add impetus to the efforts to double the income of farmers and ensure greater prosperity for them, he said.

More
BJP hits out at DMK for politicising agri bills, to launch counter-campaign soon
 

“Our agriculture sector is in desperate need of the latest technology that assists the industrious farmers. Now, with the passage of the bills, our farmers will have easier access to futuristic technology that will boost production and yield better results. This is a welcome step,” the prime minister said.

Lok Sabha earlier passed the two bills. After they get the presidential assent, they will be notified as laws.

“A watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture! Congratulations to our hardworking farmers on the passage of key bills in Parliament, which will ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector as well as empower crores of farmers,” Modi added in another tweet.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 20, 2020
agricultural policy
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.