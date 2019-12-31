Sabka Viswas legacy scheme extended to January 15

Come and see the students on the streets
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC) on Tuesday extended the date by 15 days of Sabka Viswas — a scheme for resolving legacy dispute under the Central Excise and Service Tax.
The scheme was scheduled to end on December 31.
In a statement, the board said that till date the scheme received a huge response with almost 73 per cent of the total eligible taxpayers availing themselves of the scheme and have committed to pay tax dues of ₹30,627 crore.
This is a one-time and final extension in view of taxpayers’ response, the board said.
Giving details, it said that out of the total 1.84 lakh taxpayers who are eligible to avail themselves of the Scheme, as many as 1,33,661 taxpayers have so far submitted their applications by Tuesday morning.
Their applications involve tax dues of ₹69,550 crore and after availing various reliefs, the payable amount is ₹30,627 crore.
The scheme was introduced in the last Budget with the twin objectives of liquidating the legacy disputes in Central Excise and Service Tax that are pending at various fora as well as encouraging non-compliant tax payer/tax evaders to declare the tax not paid so far and come under the tax net voluntarily.
