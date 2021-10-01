Semiconductor issue chips away Sept auto sales

The semiconductor shortage continues to hit automobile sales, especially the passenger vehicles (PVs) segment, where except Tata Motors, most leading companies have reported a decline in their factorygate sales.

The country’s largest PV-maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), reported a of 57 per cent drop in its September wholesale numbers at 63,111 units against 1,47,912 units in the same month last year.

“Sales volume in September was adversely impacted due to shortage of electronic components. The company took all possible measures to limit the impact,” MSIL said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) reported a 34 per cent decline in wholesale numbers, despatching 33,087 units in September (50,3130).

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 12 per cent dip in sales to 13,134 units in September compared with 14.857 units it had despatched in the same month in 2020. Kia India reported a decline of 23 per cent in its monthly wholesale numbers at 14,441 units (18,676). “The disruption in the supply chain has put a brake on the improving industry sentiment last month. As the festival period approaches, we are hopeful of seeing some improvement in semiconductor procurement. For the time being, we are taking all the measures to optimise the production and keep the waiting period of our vehicles in check,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice-President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India.

Honda Cars India reported a 34 per cent drop in despatches during the month.

Tata Motors bucks trend

However, Tata Motors reported a growth of 21 per cent in wholesale numbers to 25,730 units in September compared with 21,199 units in the same month last year. “In the electric vehicle (EV) segment, the company crossed the 1,000 unit milestone for the second month in succession to register its highest ever monthly and quarterly sales of 1,078 units and 2,704 units, respectively. Looking ahead, the demand for cars and SUVs is expected to remain strong in the festival season. However, the supply situation for electronic components may continue to pose challenges,” said Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.

Other companies such as Toyota Kirloskar Motor, MG Motor India, Nissan India and Skoda India reported growth in sales.

In the two-wheeler and commercial vehicles segments, too, most companies reported positive growth in September.