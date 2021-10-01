Semiconductor issue chips away Sept auto sales

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The semiconductor shortage continues to hit automobile sales, especially the passenger vehicles (PVs) segment, where except Tata Motors, most leading companies have reported a decline in their factorygate sales.
The country’s largest PV-maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), reported a of 57 per cent drop in its September wholesale numbers at 63,111 units against 1,47,912 units in the same month last year.
“Sales volume in September was adversely impacted due to shortage of electronic components. The company took all possible measures to limit the impact,” MSIL said in a statement.
Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) reported a 34 per cent decline in wholesale numbers, despatching 33,087 units in September (50,3130).
Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 12 per cent dip in sales to 13,134 units in September compared with 14.857 units it had despatched in the same month in 2020. Kia India reported a decline of 23 per cent in its monthly wholesale numbers at 14,441 units (18,676). “The disruption in the supply chain has put a brake on the improving industry sentiment last month. As the festival period approaches, we are hopeful of seeing some improvement in semiconductor procurement. For the time being, we are taking all the measures to optimise the production and keep the waiting period of our vehicles in check,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice-President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India.
Honda Cars India reported a 34 per cent drop in despatches during the month.
However, Tata Motors reported a growth of 21 per cent in wholesale numbers to 25,730 units in September compared with 21,199 units in the same month last year. “In the electric vehicle (EV) segment, the company crossed the 1,000 unit milestone for the second month in succession to register its highest ever monthly and quarterly sales of 1,078 units and 2,704 units, respectively. Looking ahead, the demand for cars and SUVs is expected to remain strong in the festival season. However, the supply situation for electronic components may continue to pose challenges,” said Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.
Other companies such as Toyota Kirloskar Motor, MG Motor India, Nissan India and Skoda India reported growth in sales.
In the two-wheeler and commercial vehicles segments, too, most companies reported positive growth in September.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Fret not if your bank or merchant is yet to comply with the guidelines. There is a way out.
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...