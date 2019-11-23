Economy

Shops to down shutters on December 17 in Tamil Nadu to highlight issues face by traders

PTI Coimbatore | Updated on November 23, 2019 Published on November 23, 2019

Shops in Tamil Nadu will down shutters on December 17 to highlight the losses being faced by traders, Tamil Nadu Federation of Traders Association president AM Vikaram Raja said on Saturday.

This was being done to bring the attention of the government to the heavy loss faced by traders due to foreign investment in retail sector, Raja told reporters here.

He claimed that the Centre has not addressed the the federation’s grievances with regard to GST and added that there was need to protect the local traders.

Published on November 23, 2019
Bandh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Unseasonal rains: Gujarat declares Rs 3795-cr relief package for farmers