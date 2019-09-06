Slowdown will not hit social sector spending: Finance Minister

Lambo pulls the magical Sián out of its hat
Supercar-maker’s first hybrid, limited edition model is the most powerful car in its history
The Budgetary allocations and social sector spending will not be affected by the economic slowdown, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.
The government has initiated a consultation process with all sectors and is “hearing them out” so that it can take a “considered view”, she said.
The targets that have been given to various departments and the“Boards” (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs; and Central Board of Direct Taxes) have been done with keeping in mind the economic scenario.
“In case challenges arise with regard to collection, we will look into it. However, it (a slowdown) will not affect social sector spending or the Budgetary spending,” Sitharaman said during a press meet here.
The Finance Minister was here to meet the tax officials, apprise them of technology upgrades and also talk to the various trade bodies and chambers of commerce.
The economy, at 5 per cent, has grown at its slowest pace in over six years in the June quarter (April to June) of this fiscal.
“We are looking at the challenges that the sectors are facing and will take a considered view. We will be taking a call on what solution or response that they want,” she said adding that the Centre was aware of its fiscal deficit targets.
Asked about sops and GST cuts for the auto sector, Sitaraman reiterated that the Centre has already “responded somewhat” to issues raised by the sector.
She maintained that “accelerated depreciation” and a clarification that the government was not pushing for electric vehicles at the cost of non-electric ones have already been done. Issues like implementation of BS-VI norms have also been taken care of.
The cumulative sales of the top six carmakers in the country dropped by over 29 per cent (year-on-year) in August 2019. Sales of medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, excluding buses, more than halved in August.
The auto industry has also been seeking a reduction in the GST rate from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.
The Finance Minister maintained that the call for GST reduction will be taken up by the GST Council and she alone cannot take a call on the matter.
“We have responded somewhat (to the auto sector). And GST reduction is a call that has to be taken by the Council. They will ponder and respond on it,” she said.
According to Sitharaman, the Centre will ensure a smoother tax collection process through use of technology and big data.
Tax notices will mandatorily have a docket identification number (DIN) and random scrutiny of assesses will happen. A random scrutiny means that for an assessee based in Kolkata, the tax scrutiniser could be someone neutral and based in Mysuru or Thiruvananthapuram.
Moreover, officials have been asked “not to over-reach”. “We are engaging with the tax officials to convey the message that they perform their duties and not over-reach.”
Supercar-maker’s first hybrid, limited edition model is the most powerful car in its history
Hyundai’s refresh on the Grand i10 brings in more features and an auto gearbox, but is it enough to take on ...
Big changes are bound to happen in India too
Japanese two-wheeler maker plans ‘counter-attack’ strategy with launch of new models after April 2020
Make sure the benefits outweigh the cost
A few takeaways for small investors on when to invest in a company’s stock
Wealth-related emotional responses can drive you to choose sentimental investments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of V2 Retail at current levels, taking a contrarian ...
The Centre’s responses to the sharpest GDP slowdown in seven years are puzzling economic observers
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...