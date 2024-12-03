Start-ups and domestic industry must work to bring down the cost of hydrogen filling stations, Nitin Gadkari, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, has suggested.

Addressing the ‘IVCA GreenReturns Summit 2024’ in the capital, Gadkari asserted that green hydrogen is priority for the government and advised municipal corporations across the country to look at converting segregated waste (municipal organic waste) into hydrogen so as to make it cheaper.

Gadkari expressed confidence that India in coming days would be able to compete with the Chinese on the back of green hydrogen revolution and affordability. He also urged EV makers to ramp up their manufacturing, noting that huge demand continued to exist for “good quality” goods and vehicles in the Indian market.

“There are lot of technologies in the market and if the quality is good then sky is the limit”, Gadkari said during a chat with Jayant Sinha, Chairman of IVCA GreenReturns Summit 2024.

Gadkari said there is lot of potential for Indian automobile sector both within the country and abroad. “When I became the Minister, India was ranked at 7th largest (automobiles).Then our rank improved to 4th in between. Two months back we had surpassed Japan to become third largest”, Gadkari said.

