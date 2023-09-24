India has suo motu initiated anti-dumping investigations on as many as three different products from China in the last few days as part of its overall effort to guard MSME units against the onslaught of cheap imports from neighbouring countries.

The three products are telescopic channel drawer sliders, fasteners and unframed glass mirrors.

Three separate notifications have been initiated by the Director General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) for suo motu initiation of anti-dumping probe. This follows on the heels of India initiating anti-dumping probe on sulphur black and certain vacuum flasks from China.

The suo-motu initiation in the case of drawer sliders came after a complaint filed by Highhope Firniture Fittings Manufacturers’ Associates Pvt Ltd.

Telescopic channel drawer slider is a small device that helps in smoothly closing and opening of a drawer. The product is an essential part of modern furniture design that enhances the functionality and aesthetics of drawers.

First instance

Industry observers noted that this is probably the first time India had initiated suo motu anti-dumping investigations on three different products at the same time.

It maybe recalled that the anti-dumping directorate’s first ever suo motu investigation was in the year 2000 on dry batteries from China. Duties were imposed on dry batteries for a period of five years.

In the case of unframed glass mirror, representation was received by DGTR from All India Mirror Manufacturers Association.

In 2022-23, nearly 72 percent of Indian demand of 1.10 lakh tonnes was accounted for by imports from China.

In the case of fasteners, Apt Tools and Machinery along with Northern Screw Association filed a representation before DGTR seeking anti-dumping duty on nuts, bolts and screws from China. Most of the domestic producers are MSME units.

In 2022-23, India’s merchandise trade deficit with China stood at $83 billion.

