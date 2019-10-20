Tangedco eyeing to rope in agriculturists as partners under Kusum scheme

“Technology has not just disrupted transportation and e-commerce sectors. Electricity is in for huge disruption,” said Vikram Kapur, Chairman and Managing Director, Tamilnadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting organised by the Planters’ Association of Tamilnadu (PAT), he said “TN fortunately has the highest installed wind and solar energy capacity. The State Government wants to triple the installed capacity of solar power from 3,000 Mw to 9,000 Mw. Though it seems a little far-fetched, it is still possible.”

Thus stating, Kapur threw light on the Kusum (Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) scheme. “Subsidy is available under this scheme; it is an opportunity for landowners and small farmers to invest in solar panels,” he said, adding “we can all partner with each other. It is yet another example of diversification.”

The Tangedco Chairman further said that the Centre has set a target of 20,000 solar installations under Kusum scheme for the current fiscal. Farmers/ landowners can install the panel and supply the excess power to the grid. The scheme is to be implemented jointly by Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency and Tangedco.

“We have started the process of identifying producers-consumers who can be linked under this scheme. The list should be ready by end-November,” he said in reply to a question.

He conceded that the current tariff was pretty low and likely to be taken up for review by TEDA. Various initiatives are in the pipeline such as setting up of a 500-MW Solar Park, aggressively pushing Kusum scheme, and so on.

About 1,500 MW of solar energy is expected to go through the bidding process and efforts are underway to increase rooftop installations, he said.