Tangedco eyeing to rope in agriculturists as partners under Kusum scheme

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review: The only Android tablet that matters
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
“Technology has not just disrupted transportation and e-commerce sectors. Electricity is in for huge disruption,” said Vikram Kapur, Chairman and Managing Director, Tamilnadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).
Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting organised by the Planters’ Association of Tamilnadu (PAT), he said “TN fortunately has the highest installed wind and solar energy capacity. The State Government wants to triple the installed capacity of solar power from 3,000 Mw to 9,000 Mw. Though it seems a little far-fetched, it is still possible.”
Thus stating, Kapur threw light on the Kusum (Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) scheme. “Subsidy is available under this scheme; it is an opportunity for landowners and small farmers to invest in solar panels,” he said, adding “we can all partner with each other. It is yet another example of diversification.”
The Tangedco Chairman further said that the Centre has set a target of 20,000 solar installations under Kusum scheme for the current fiscal. Farmers/ landowners can install the panel and supply the excess power to the grid. The scheme is to be implemented jointly by Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency and Tangedco.
“We have started the process of identifying producers-consumers who can be linked under this scheme. The list should be ready by end-November,” he said in reply to a question.
He conceded that the current tariff was pretty low and likely to be taken up for review by TEDA. Various initiatives are in the pipeline such as setting up of a 500-MW Solar Park, aggressively pushing Kusum scheme, and so on.
About 1,500 MW of solar energy is expected to go through the bidding process and efforts are underway to increase rooftop installations, he said.
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
The Oppo Reno2 has a surprising bunch of top-line features making it no run-of-the-mill mobile but it doesn’t ...
A retired school teacher brings colour and comfort to hospital patients by stitching blankets for them
The administration and water friends or jal sakhis ensure that conservation steps are implemented
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
The Sensex and the Nifty advanced 3% last week on good buying support
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
The stock’s run-up seems to have more than factored in the positives
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains