Economy

TEA hails RBI announcements (Web only)

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on March 27, 2020 Published on March 27, 2020

The three months moratorium on payment of instalment on term loans and the deferment of interest on working capital facilities is a blessing in this hour of crisis, said Raja M Shanmugam, President, Tirupur Exporters’ Association.

Thanking the RBI Governor for considering the requisition of the association, he lauded the measure like deferment not be classified as NPA. “We hope to hear announcements about more such measures soon to reenergise the knitwear sector” he said.

Published on March 27, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19: FM’s measures inadequate even for lockdown period, say economists, activists