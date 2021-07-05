Economy

To prevent misleading claims by food companies, ASCI inks pact with FSSAI

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 05, 2021

Under the pact, ASCI to identify ads that prima facie violate the Act's provisions, and FSSAI would investigate further.

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Monday said it has signed an agreement with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to safeguard consumers against misleading claims in food and beverage (F&B) advertisements.

Under the agreement, ASCI will identify advertisements, which prima facie violate provisions of Food Safety And Standards (Advertising And Claims) Regulations, 2018, and FSSAI would further investigate these. It will also set up a three-member expert panel to evaluate F&B advertising identified by the ASCI monitoring team.

More
Check misleading ads on products claiming 'supernatural powers', urges CAIT
 

Subhash Kamath, Chairman, ASCI, said, “This is a significant collaboration. The common goal of consumer protection drives us all to share skills, expertise and resources in the most effective way to curb the menace of misleading advertising.”

Manisha Kapoor, Secretary-General, ASCI, added, “With this agreement, ASCI will intensify its scrutiny of the F&B sector. We will tap our National Advertising Monitoring Service, which monitors over 900 TV channels and publications, and over 3,000 websites. Besides national brands, we will examine regional and local ones. Our experts, with decades of experience in the F&B sector, will shortlist those advertisements that require further scrutiny by FSSAI.”

More
CCPA issues showcause notices to companies for misleading ads during pandemic
 

ASCI said it has observed a marked increase in the number of complaints against F&B ads during the pandemic. "In the last financial year, ASCI has processed a total number of 284 complaints compared to 175 in FY 2019-20. So, claims by F&B brands, particularly those related to health and nutrition, are under greater scrutiny," the statement added.

Published on July 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

FSSAI
advertising
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.