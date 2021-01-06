News

Check misleading ads on products claiming 'supernatural powers', urges CAIT

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 06, 2021 Published on January 06, 2021

CAIT has called for a thorough probe on the business practices of banks and e-commerce firms

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that Bombay High Court’s judgement that pronounced sale of items with claims of possessing miraculous or supernatural powers through TV ads as illegal, will protect consumers from false and misleading claims.

In a statement, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General, CAIT said the I&B Ministry should make a policy in this regard and create a special cell to ensure such advertisements are not aired on TV channels and the persons promoting such products should be prosecuted.

The judgement states that Section 3. Of the Black Magic Act restrict propagation and promotion of such practices and magic. Under section 3 (2) of the Act, abetment of such activities is also an offence. “Thus, TV Channels that telecast advertisements relating to promoting miraculous and superstitious material also become liable under Section 3 of the Black Magic Act.”

