Check misleading ads on products claiming 'supernatural powers', urges CAIT

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that Bombay High Court’s judgement that pronounced sale of items with claims of possessing miraculous or supernatural powers through TV ads as illegal, will protect consumers from false and misleading claims.
In a statement, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General, CAIT said the I&B Ministry should make a policy in this regard and create a special cell to ensure such advertisements are not aired on TV channels and the persons promoting such products should be prosecuted.
The judgement states that Section 3. Of the Black Magic Act restrict propagation and promotion of such practices and magic. Under section 3 (2) of the Act, abetment of such activities is also an offence. “Thus, TV Channels that telecast advertisements relating to promoting miraculous and superstitious material also become liable under Section 3 of the Black Magic Act.”
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of RBL Bank. The stock gained 4.6 per cent ...
₹1426 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1415140214381450 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Marina Wheeler’s ‘The Lost Homestead’ is a valuable addition to volumes on the Partition but is also coloured ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...