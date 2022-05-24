Accubits named among global blockchain solutions providers

Multiple market research agencies have named Thiruvananthapuram, Technopark-based Accubits Technologies as a key player in providing blockchain solutions globally, especially in the banking industry. The company has been placed alongside global majors such as IBM, Fujitsu, JP Morgan, Microsoft, Primechain Technologies, R3, Ripple, and Signzy for its expertise in providing blockchain solutions.

Research and Markets (R&M), the largest market research store, has picked Accubits as one of the 10 crucial global players that enable blockchain technology in the banking and finance market, a spokesperson for the company said. R&M has based its list on comprehensive research of global blockchain players in the banking and finance market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Among top 10, says R & M

The analysis has been generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs from industry professionals across the value chain. Besides R&M, another leading research firm, The Research Insights, has honoured Accubits Technologies as one among the Global Top 10 key players to promote blockchain in the banking market in their research report, titled Blockchain in Banking Market Analysis to 2026.

Jithin VG, CEO and Co-Founder, Accubits Technologies, said the company’s engagement with blockchain technology was kickstarted several years ago, and it has been able to aid several customer companies, particularly in the banking industry, to implement mass scale blockchain-powered business ecosystems.

Accubits has developed expertise in building custom blockchain solutions and its offerings in tokenisation and NFT domains has enabled the company to be a market leader, Jithin said. Deployment of blockchain technology is expected to help banking institutions save up to $12 billion in costs annually. Besides, blockchain-centered projects are expected to procure a minimum of $1 million in project funding from stakeholders, which clearly shows the tech industry has a new mine to explore.