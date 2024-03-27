Adobe unveiled a suite of innovations for the enterprise that will empower brands to deliver one-to-one personalisation at scale through generative AI and real-time insights, at Adobe Summit.

Adobe’s latest products expand the Customer Experience Management (CXM) solutions that enterprises have relied on to bring data, content and customer journeys together to delight customers and build loyalty over time.

In the era of generative AI, Adobe is providing a roadmap to help brands activate AI to deliver customer value and capture the massive opportunity in driving personalization at scale, said the company.

digital investments

“World over, businesses are prioritising their digital investments to improve marketing agility and customer engagement, while driving growth and profitability. Adobe products are playing an essential role in driving the digital economy, and we’re excited to be joined by our customers and partners from India, as we showcase our next in line innovations that will pave the way for customer experiences of the future,” said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice-President & Managing Director, Adobe India.

Major innovations across Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Creative Cloud will deliver business value from generative AI by driving insights based on unified customer data, scaling the production of personalized content and boosting customer engagement through journey orchestration.

This includes an upcoming Adobe Experience Platform AI Assistant that supercharges the productivity of experience practitioners, democratizing access to extended teams through a conversational interface and enabling them to unleash new ideas.

Adobe GenStudio is a new generative AI-first offering that will allow marketing teams to quickly plan, create, manage, activate, and measure on-brand content. Adobe also unveiled Journey Optimizer capabilities to enable both B2C and B2B brands to enhance journey orchestration with timely, personalized experiences. A new capability in Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models for safe commercial us, called Structure Reference brings users a new level of creative control.