Early this year, the skyline of San Jose changed with the launch of Adobe’s futuristic Founders Tower - a shared, connected, adaptive workplace designed for creative communities and run 100 per cent on renewable electric power. Adobe, which is celebrating its 40th year, also launched its new values designed with the future of work in mind. Gloria Chen, the Chief People Officer and Executive Vice President, Employee Experience, who describes herself as a “Change Junkie” talks to Businessline about the new developments at the tech company, and her own journey within the company.
