Aerospike, a real-time data platform, plans to double its customer base in India. The company is seeing increased adoption of its offering across industry verticals as the pace of digital transformation has increased, said Subbu Iyer, CEO at Aerospike.

The company currently has a base of 40 customers in the enterprise and start-up segments and has customers like Airtel, PhonePe, BigBasket, and Dream11 in India. Iyer says Aerospike is seeing increased interest across the verticals of financial services, telecommunications, health care and e-commerce, among others.

He added that the demand in India has been boosted by the ongoing rise in businesses’ readiness to undergo digital transformations and the acceleration of it brought on by the pandemic.

Aerospike also has a sizeable employee base in the country. Iyer said, “We are not just building a sustaining engineering or maintenance team in India. The country is an active R&D destination and we have engineers building the core capabilities of the product here,”

Real-time data

Iyer said Aerospike helps organisations “unleash and harness the power of real-time data.” The platform enables organisations to act instantly across billions of transactions while reducing server footprint by up to 80 per cent. The Aerospike multi-cloud platform powers real-time applications with predictable sub-millisecond performance up to petabyte scale with globally distributed, strongly consistent data, he added.

The continued growth of data has helped the company scale and grow. “The company was founded on the premise that data will continue to grow. As data continues to multiply, it’s going to be challenging to ingest or capture all that data and drive meaningful insight from it.” Iyer said.

He added that data is continuing to grow at 30 per cent year over year, according to surveys and it is going to continue in the near future.

