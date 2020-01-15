Airtel clears issue price, other modalities of $3-billion fund raising

Clean facts about e-waste
Bharti Airtel has announced allotment of 32.35 crore equity shares to eligible institutional buyers at an issue price of ₹445 per share as part of $2 billion (over ₹14,000 crore) qualified institutional placement that closed on Tuesday.
The issue price was at a discount of 1.57 per cent to the stated floor price of ₹452.09 per equity share.
The company had embarked on a mega fund raising exercise, the proceeds of which will be used to pay the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability and invest in the network.
Bharti Airtel has to pay nearly ₹35,586 crore in additional statutory dues, after a Supreme Court ruling on AGR liabilities of telecom companies in October last year.
Earlier this month, shareholders of Bharti Airtel had approved proposals to raise up to $2 billion (over ₹14,000 crore) in equity and another $1 billion (around ₹7,000 crore) in debt.
Airtel has announced the closure of the issue period for the qualified institutional placement (QIP) and fixed the issue price at “₹445 per equity share which is at a discount of 1.57 per cent to the floor price of ₹452.09 per equity share“.
As many as 32.35 crore equity shares are being allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers, the company said in a regulatory filing. The special committee of directors for fund raising exercise also cleared the terms of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) including the issue price.
“FCCBs due 2025, convertible into fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹5 each of the company at a price of ₹534 per conversion equity share to the initial purchasers subject to receipt of funds, satisfaction of other conditions precedent and settlement as per applicable laws and procedures and relevant agreements,” the filing said.
