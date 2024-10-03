Hyderabad appears to be one of the top favourites among job seekers in the country. Staffing company Xpheno has said that the inbound talent interest is very high, with over 21 lakh job seekers showing their interest in taking up a job in Hyderabad.

Interestingly, one-fourth of 21 lakh job seekers are from Bengaluru, the mecca of IT industry in the country.

“Telangana has tripled its net talent balance (NTB) recording a positive talent balance (PTB) of 20,200. As many as 61,600 white-collar professionals were absorbed into Telangana and 41,400 professionals relocated to other States,” Kamal Karanth, Co-founder of Xpheno said.

The State holds the third rank in the country after Karnataka and Haryana in the PTB rankings. There are only nine States that show a PTB, of which Telangana ranks third, following Karnataka and Haryana. Telangana nearly tripled its PTB in the last year.

Talent pool

The State is churning out about one lakh engineering graduates. Interestingly, women dominate the scene. “As far as the overall annual academic output is concerned, women account for more than half, comprising 54-56 per cent of the total talent pool,” he said.

Releasing the 2nd Edition of the Annual Study of Indian States for Talent Corridors and Talent Exchange Patterns virtually on Thursday, he said that the State’s active white-collar talent base now stands at 41.8 lakh.

The report captures the talent trends in the State in the last 12 months.

“One of the most significant achievements of Telangana is maintaining a positive talent balance, a crucial factor in building the State’s reputation as a leading talent brand,” he said.

“Through strategic investments in infrastructure, progressive policies, and targeted business incentives, the state is now on a fast track to becoming a global talent brand and force to be reckoned with,” Karanth said.

Tech sector leads

On the expected lines, the technology sector leads in providing jobs, engaging about 35 per cent (7.54 lakh) of the State’s white-collar talent pool, followed by sectors such as Business Consulting, BFSI, Pharma, and Healthcare.