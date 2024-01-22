TiE Global, an international network of entrepreneurs, has appointed Singapore-based Amit Gupta as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Murali Bukkapatnam from Hyderabad as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees for 2024.

TiE is a non-profit organisation which was started in Silicon Valley in 1992 to help Entrepreneurs and expanded as a movement that straddles 61 Chapters globally.

Murali Bukkapatnam, Vice-Chairman, TiE Global

Amit was previously the President and Board Chair for TiE Singapore, while Murali headed the Hyderabad Chapter of TiE earlier.

Amit, the CEO and Founder of Ecosystm Group, is an angel investor and is on the Boards of several digital start-ups.

Murali Bukkapatnam, the Founder and CEO of Volksy Technologies, took an active part in the entrepreneur ecosystem in Hyderabad. A mentor and investor, Murali is active in the Indian-American community in Greater Washington.

The TiE Global Board comprises leaders and domain experts from around the world. Three new members – Amit Mookim (TiE Mumbai), Madan Padaki (TiE Bangalore) and Kevin Parikh (TiE SouthCoast) – joined the 2024 Board of Trustees.

“A recent report by KPMG said that the global impact of TiE includes over $ 1 trillion in entrepreneurial wealth created and employment generated directly,” a TiE statement said on Monday.

