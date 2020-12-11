App by KSUM incubated Riafy Technologies wins honours at Huawei global contest

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Riafy Technologies, incubated under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), earned four international honours at a contest conducted by leading smartphone manufacturer Huawei, becoming the only Indian company in the list of winners.
The seven-year-old IT services firm functioning at Kerala Technology Innovation Zone in Kalamassery emerged victor in the categories for the best app and the most popular app besides two honorable mentions in the event that featured 14 lakh developers from 170-plus countries.
Riafy, which won from the Asia Pacific region, had its apps reviewed and judged based on their social value, business value, innovativeness, design and user experience. The ‘Most Popular App’ award was determined by the most number of votes through a public online voting segment.
‘Learn Crafts & DIY’, which fetched Riafy the Best App recognition, is a global learning platform to develop and nurture soft skills through personalized learning with community support. With more than 5,00,000 users in 150-odd countries, it helps learn craft ideas.
‘Cake Recipes’ was adjudged the Most Popular App and also given an Honourable award. It is benefiting more than 10 lakh users across 100 countries in making variety cakes for commercial and domestic purposes. Cake Recipes is available in 15 international languages.
‘Cookbook Recipe’, which is an app loved by people fond of foods and their preparation, earned another honourable award at the contest. With 60 lakh users in 157 countries, the app provides guidance in 23 languages on everything related to cooking.
The 2013-founded Riafy builds highly scalable and localised apps. As one of the premier app studios in India with decorated apps in food, fitness and photography, cutting edge technologies, Riafy was showcased three times in a row at Google I/O (2015, 2016 and 2017). The firm has partnered with companies such as Google, Apple, Sony, Siemens and Samsung to create apps in 23 languages. The users of Riafy apps total six crores across 160 countries.
Riafy had come up with rescue apps during the 2018 floods in Kerala. This year, the company has been providing technological services in the global fight against Covid-19.
