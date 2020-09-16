Apple launches Apple One subscription service, starting at ₹195 a month

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
Apple, on Tuesday, announced the launch of its Apple One subscription service which bundles a range of Apple services under a single plan.
“Apple One makes enjoying Apple subscription services easier than ever, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services.
The Apple One service will be available starting “this fall.”
The service is divided into three tiers with varying subscriptions and storage space.
The ‘Individual’ plan bundles Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. It will offer 50GB of iCloud storage to customers. This plan is priced at ₹195 per month.
The ‘Family’ plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. This plan will offer 200GB of iCloud storage and will cost ₹365 a month. The plan can be shared with up to six family members.
The third tier called ‘Premier’ includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+. This plan will offer 2TB of iCloud storage and can be shared among up to six family members.
The Apple One Individual and Family plans will be available in over 100 countries and regions, including India. The Apple One Individual plan can help customers save over ₹177 per month, while the Family plan offers savings of over ₹200 per month, Apple said.
The Premier plan will be available only in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US, where Apple News+ is available, and Apple Fitness+ will be added later this year.
Apple is also offering a 30-day free trial for any services that customers do not already have.
The subscription service will work with Apple services across devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac.
