Apple is reportedly gearing up to introduce a new smart home display, reminiscent of the iPad, as part of its renewed focus on home automation.

According to reports obtained by The Verge, the device is expected to launch next year and will be powered by a new operating system, dubbed homeOS, which is based on the existing tvOS used in Apple TV.

The anticipated display is designed to run various Apple applications, including Calendar, Notes, and Home. Notably, it is said to support Apple Intelligence, a feature currently absent from the HomePod lineup.

Prototypes of the device have reportedly been tested with magnets for wall-mounting, enhancing its versatility within home environments, according to The Verge.

Rumours surrounding this smart display have circulated for some time, with various concepts being considered, from a HomePod with an integrated screen to a display attached to a robotic arm that can swivel for video calls.

Recent reports by The Verge suggests that a new device, referred to as "HomeAccessory," could feature a square design and allow users to control it with hand gestures from a distance.A

gdditionally, reports by MacRumours have also identified code references related to the device and homeOS, further fueling anticipation.

This upcoming smart display appears to be a more practical solution compared to previous concepts involving robotics, potentially offering a user-friendly experience without the complications of repurposing an iPad as a dedicated smart home controller.

As the launch date approaches, tech enthusiasts could explore how Apple would redefine smart home interactions with this new device.