Apple names five VPs, including return of early iPhone Executive

Apple Inc recently promoted several executives to the position of Vice President (VP).
In the past month, the company named Paul Meade as the Vice President of Hardware Engineering, Jon Andrews as VP, Software Engineering; Gary Geaves as the new VP of Acoustics Role, and Kaiann Drance as the VP of Marketing.
The Cupertino, California-based technology giant also brought back Bob Borchers, a former iPhone executive who recently worked at Google and Dolby Laboratories Inc.
Borchers is now a Vice President of Marketing. In the early years of the iPhone, he was an important spokesman for the device, appearing in Apple videos explaining how to use the product.
All of the promoted executives were previously senior directors, a tier below Vice President in Apple’s organisational hierarchy.
Meade has led hardware development for Apples future augmented-reality headset in recent years. Andrews is one of the software chief Craig Federighi’s lieutenants, overseeing the underlying architecture of the company’s operating systems. Geaves runs audio technology development for products including AirPods and the HomePod.
Wearables, such as the augmented-reality product, accessories like AirPods, and software are some of the most critical components of Apples future.
Drance has taken on a bigger marketing role in recent years, appearing on stage to announce the iPhone 11 in September. Borchers will oversee iOS, iCloud, and privacy-related marketing matters. Both report to Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Vice President of product marketing. Earlier this year, Apple named former AstraZeneca Plc Chief Information Officer David Smoley as another new Vice President.
The promotions come after several major departures, including Chief Design Officer Jony Ive, retail boss Angela Ahrendts and communications head Steve Dowling. Apple has about 100 Vice Presidents who report to an executive team led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams and a group of Senior Vice Presidents.
