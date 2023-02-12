As per reports, Apple is planning to use custom integrated circuit (IC) interface for the port, that would authenticate the port connections.

As per new EU regulations, Apple has to adopt the USB-C port in its iPhones to contribute to the plan of a unified charging facility in all phones.

Earlier in the Lightning port, Apple has a similar way of authentication process where “This accessory is not supported” pops up as warnings if one uses a charging cable not used by Apple, and also isn’t part of its “Made for iPhone”.

Yet there is no confirmation on the custom IC chip having any major implications with regard to functionality of non-Apple, non-MFi accessories, but highly-likely that features like fast charging and high-speed data transfer could be limited on non “authentic” accessories.

As per early rumours over Apple iPhone USB-C limitations, it had stated that only Pro iPhones will get fast charging and data speeds. On the other hand, the vanilla models will be using USB 2.0 speeds that are similar to Lightning ports.